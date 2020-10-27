Philadelphia police say 1,000 looters targeting businesses on second night of protests

A second night of unrest in Philadelphia began Tuesday night over the police shooting death of a Black man, just as his children recalled memories of their father in front of reporters and 1,000 looters reportedly began targeting businesses, police said.

Three of Walter Wallace Jr's., sons remembered their father during a news conference surrounded by family and community members.

"We always go places," said one child, whose name was not revealed. "He always teach [sic] me how to be a man. And these white racist cops got my own dad. And Black Lives still matter."

Elsewhere in the city, looters ransacked a Foot Locker, Rite Aid and other retail stores. At least one vehicle was set on fire.

The Philadelphia Police Department warned people to avoid the Port Richmond area where at least 1,000 looters were ransacking businesses that included a Burlington Coat Factory, Target and Dollar General.

Videos posted to social media showed people running out of a Walmart with clothes, electronics and other merchandise. Some showed stores in disarray as looters grabbed various items from shelves and left. One person was seen hauling away what appeared to be a washing machine.

Other videos showed protesters confronting police officers. Around 91 people were arrested Monday and 30 officers were injured amid violent clashes.

Protesters gathered near a police station Tuesday night to demonstrate and were seen marching east, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Some jumped on top of a news truck and began chanting addressing the growing crowd.

The police department requested residents in several districts remain indoors, except when necessary.

"These areas are experiencing widespread demonstrations that have turned violent with looting," a tweet from the city's Office of Emergency Management read.

The unrest comes after the police shooting death of Wallace on Monday afternoon in the middle of a street. The 27-year-old was armed with a knife and shot by two officers during a confrontation, police said. Authorities said he ignored repeated warnings to drop the weapon and charged toward the officers.

Neither officer has a Taser.

Officers had responded to Wallace's home twice before earlier in the day. A third call to first responders was meant for an ambulance to help him deal with a mental health crisis, a family attorney said Tuesday.

"I was telling the police to stop 'Don't shoot my son,'" Wallace's mother told reporters. "They paid me no mind."

The investigation into Wallace's death is ongoing, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. She said it has not been determined when or of police body camera footage of the shooting will be released.