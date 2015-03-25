Expand / Collapse search
NH man faces possible life sentence for shooting wife multiple times with 4 children nearby

NEWPORT, N.H. – A New Hampshire man who shot his wife to death in a jealous rage as their young son slept nearby will argue for less than the maximum life sentence prosecutors want.

James Perriello (pah-REHL'-oh), is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday. The 42-year-old Perriello pleaded guilty Dec. 3 to second-degree murder in Sullivan County Superior Court.

He admitted he shot 42-year-old Natalie Perriello, a popular teacher at Lebanon High School, six times in the head on April 26, 2012 at their Grantham home. Another bullet lodged in a window frame above where the youngest of their four children slept.

Perriello said he had secretly taped her and discovered she was having an affair.

Prosecutors want a sentence of 35 years to life; his lawyer will argue for 18-36 years.