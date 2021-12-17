Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Former NFL star Lawrence Taylor arrested in Florida on sex offender violation charge

His Hall of Fame career was marred by drug offenses off the field, resulting in multiple arrests

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Former NFL great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor was arrested in Florida for failing to register as a sex offender, according to court records. 

Taylor, 62, allegedly didn't tell authorities he changed addresses, which sex offenders are required to do. He was reportedly released after several hours in police custody. He is charged with two felonies for failing to register as a sex offender, according to Broward County court records. 

He was released on cash bond. 

Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor attends a game between the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts on November 3, 2014 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Taylor was arrested in Florida on Thursday for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.

Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor attends a game between the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts on November 3, 2014 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Taylor was arrested in Florida on Thursday for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The former New York Giants defensive end pleaded guilty in 2011 to soliciting an underage prostitute and sexual misconduct. He was sentenced to six years of probation.

The girl was 16 at the time but Taylor maintained he thought she was 19. 

"This was a working girl who came into my room. She told me she was 19. It is what it is," Taylor previously told Fox News. "I don't card them. I don't ask them for a birth certificate."

Fox News has reached out to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. 

Lawrence Taylor in action against the Washington Redskins during an NFL football game December 19, 1982 at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. 

Lawrence Taylor in action against the Washington Redskins during an NFL football game December 19, 1982 at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C.  (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Taylor led the Giants to Super Bowl titles in 1987 and 1991. His career was also plagued by drug offenses off the field, resulting in multiple arrests. 

