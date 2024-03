Fox News Digital is excited to debut our weekly news quiz! Twelve questions on some of the biggest and most talked-about news stories from the past week.

BURGER BLITZ: Which fast-food chain denied reports it would raise prices at times of the day when demand was highest? Burger King

Sonic

Wendy's

Whataburger Which mayor told a town hall this week that it’s time to change the city’s sanctuary city law? Eric Adams (New York City)

Karen Bass (Los Angeles)

Brandon Johnson (Chicago)

Mike Johnston (Denver) Which royal sparked concern this week after backing out of a memorial event at the last minute? Prince Harry

Prince William

King Charles

Queen Camilla Who was seen muttering, "dang," on the witness stand in Georgia after being confronted over texts alleging an affair between District Attorney Fani Willis and Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade? Willis

Wade

Divorce attorney Terrence Bradley

Defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant Cam Newton, who was caught in a melee at a 7-on-7 football tournament this week, won an NFL MVP award while on which team? Carolina Panthers

Denver Broncos

Arizona Cardinals

New England Patriots Who surprised voters by announcing this week, "I am unsuspending my presidential campaign" to challenge President Biden? Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Tim Scott

Vivek Ramaswamy

Marianne Williamson Which hit Eagles song is at the center of a criminal trial? "Take It Easy"

"Hotel California"

"Life in the Fast Lane"

"Desperado" In which city did a comedy club cancel four comedians for not sharing its "progressive values"? San Francisco

New York City

Seattle

Los Angeles Which iconic American retailer announced it’s closing 150 stores? Neiman Marcus

Macy's

Saks Fifth Avenue

JCPenney Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that a new Florida law could provide justice for victims of which notorious criminal? Ted Bundy

Jeffrey Epstein

Bernie Madoff

Aileen Wuornos A dietitian for the San Francisco 49ers recommended alternatives to drinking water for staying healthy and well-hydrated. Which is NOT one of them? Milk

Herbal tea

Apple juice

Coconut water

