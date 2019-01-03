New York woman tried to poison estranged husband with antifreeze in wine bottles, officials say

A Long Island woman was arrested after police say she attempted to kill her estranged husband by putting antifreeze into wine bottles.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said at a press conference Thursday that 40-year-old Renee Burke was charged with attempted murder in the second degree. It's alleged that on multiple occasions in September 2018, she poured Prestone antifreeze into several beverages with the intention of poisoning her spouse.

The victim reportedly noticed a strange taste in his wine and a bottle of Pepsi on two occasions in a two-week period. He installed a camera in his home to discover the source of the foul flavoring.

“The evidence in this case includes video surveillance taken inside the victim’s home that shows the defendant taking a wine bottle out of the fridge and taking a baby bottle filled with antifreeze and pouring the liquid into the wine bottle,” Sini said.

“When questioned by the police, the defendant claimed that she poured fruit juice into the victim’s wine bottle to water it down,” he continued.

The couple’s 8-year-old daughter reportedly told a baby sitter that she had seen her mother pour something into her father’s drink, Fox 5 reported.

Sini told reporters that a search of Burke’s home resulted in the discovery of a Prestone bottle and a look into her internet search history revealed that she had looked up “what car liquid can kill a human” and “antifreeze and alcohol.”

A neighbor told Fox 5 that the couple were going through a divorce.

Burke pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge and to the attempted assault and burglary charge.

She is being held on a $400,000 bond and could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted. She is due in court next month.