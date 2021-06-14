Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

NY woman allegedly drives stolen ambulance into bay following police chase

Police not sure why Vanessa Armstead allegedly stole vehicle in Utica or crashed it

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York state troopers have recovered a stolen ambulance that plunged into Irondequoit Bay after a lengthy pursuit Sunday, according to reports. 

Vanessa Armstead, 32, allegedly stole the vehicle in Utica during a post-shift cleaning at approximately 10:30 a.m. Kunkel Ambulence, which owns and operates the vehicle, immediately reported it stolen. 

"They had the ambulance in the bay completing that cleaning and getting ready to move the ambulance," Kunkel spokeswoman Amanda Shells Jennings told Firehouse. "Somebody entered into the ambulance bay when the doors were opened and entered the ambulance."

The Utica Police Department located Armstead using GPS, and she then led them on a 100-mile chase that lasted into the afternoon, WHAM reported

TEXAS POLICE SEARCHING FOR MOTROCYCLIST ACCUSED OF SHOOTING OFFICER

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into the bay near the Newport Yacht Club. A passing boat picked up Armstead, after which police took her into custody. 

Woman charged with stealing Utica ambulance, crashing into Irondequoit Bay

Woman charged with stealing Utica ambulance, crashing into Irondequoit Bay (13WHAM)

The Monroe County Sheriff's dive team and a towing company were able to recover the ambulance. Kunkel stated that it is likely the ambulance is a total loss following the incident. 

New York State Police have charged Armstead with second-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree criminal trespass and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police have not yet determined why Armstead allegdely stole the vehicle or eventually crashed it into the bay.  

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

Your Money