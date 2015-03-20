New York police keep raiding dead man’s home, lawsuit says

He's been dead for eight years, but try telling that to the NYPD.

Cops have barged into James Jordan Sr.’s family home looking for him more than a dozen times since he died in 2006 — prompting his exasperated relatives to finally post his death certificate on the front door.

"I tell them over and over, 'James isn't here! He's dead! It's that simple. What's so difficult to understand about that?'" the Brooklyn security guard's widow, Karen, told The Post on Monday.

James Jordan Sr., who died from diabetes at age 46, was last arrested in 1996 — for turnstile-jumping, said Karen Jordan, who has filed a lawsuit against the city in Brooklyn federal court.

But cops still routinely ransack the family’s Bushwick, Brooklyn, home on Sumner Avenue demanding to see him — coming four times this year alone, Jordan said.

The widow finally taped his death certificate to the door.

"I wanted it to be the first thing they saw before they came into my home and flipped it upside down," Jordan said. "I can't hide anyone in my apartment. It’s not big enough for that. But they keep coming and insisting that he’s in my house."

The city's Law Department declined to comment.

