New York City
Published

New York police arrest 5 amid COVID-19 vaccine mandate protest at Burger King

Some people outside the restaurant shouted 'shame on you' to the arresting officers

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
A Burger King in Brooklyn was the site of an anti-vaccine protest Monday night that sparked a large police response and resulted in five arrests, a report said.

The New York Post reported that a video of the protest circulated online and showed maskless participants shouting at employees who did not serve them. The paper pointed out that the city’s mandate requires that all dine-in guests show a proof of vaccination.

Some people outside the restaurant shouted "shame on you" to the arresting officers. The NYPD did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News. The paper said those arrested were issued desk appearance tickets and were charged with trespassing.

FILE: Vaccine Mandate sign at Burger King Fast food restaurant, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The scene outside the downtown Brooklyn restaurant was reminiscent of protests that have played out in various European cities over COVID-19 passes. These protesters have criticized their governments for dividing the population by banning those without vaccine cards from living a normal life. These governments called the passes necessary.

FILE: Police in New York reportedly warned the protesters repeatedly to leave the restaurant. (Photo by Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

COVID-19 cases have surged in New York City thanks to the emergence of the omicron variant. Health officials reported about 22,000 new cases of the virus a day in the week that ended Sunday, up from 3,400 a day in the week that ended Dec. 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

