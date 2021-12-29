Expand / Collapse search
Seattle
Seattle bartender attacked with sharpened broomstick after asking for COVID card

COVID-related hospitalizations have increased 58% in the region last week

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
A female bartender in Seattle suffered injuries to her face after asking a customer to show their proof of COVID-19 vaccination—which is mandated in the city, according to reports.

KOMO News, citing police, reported that a sharpened broomstick was used in the assault and the bartender suffered cuts to her face. The bartender was treated at the scene. The incident occurred at about 5: 15 p.m., the report said.

A stack of COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards from the CDC. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images) (Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

The report said the suspect fled the scene and may have boarded a train in the city. Police urged anyone with information to call 206-233-5000.

FILE: The bartender was treated at the bar after suffering a cut on her face, the report said. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

COVID-related hospitalizations have increased 58% in the last week, Public Health – Seattle & King County said on Monday.

While more fully vaccinated people are testing positive, King County public health officials say unvaccinated people still have the highest risk of contracting and transmitting the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

