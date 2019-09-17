New York music executive accused of molesting neighbor, stealing panties

A New York music executive was charged with three counts of burglary and one count of sexual abuse after he allegedly snuck into a woman's apartment and molested her before stealing several pairs of her panties.

Adam Lublin, 43, was arraigned Monday in Manhattan Criminal Court and released on $175,000 bond.

The 23-year-old accuser said she awoke to find a man standing over and molesting her last Tuesday in her apartment in a luxury tower in Lower Manhattan's Battery Park City, according to reports by the New York Post.

She later was able to ID the suspect with the help of her doorman, who reviewed building surveillance footage and identified him as "Adam," cops said.

When police responded to the scene and knocked on his apartment door, they did not receive an answer.

Investigators said they staked out the building Wednesday and saw Lublin leaving with a cup and flamingo straw. When police nabbed him, he threw the cup in the bushes, but investigators recovered it and it allegedly contained several pairs of panties that the accuser said belonged to her, along with the straw.

Prosecutors said "additional pairs of women’s underwear" also turned up in a search of Lublin's apartment Sunday.

"One of the backbones in our legal system is the presumption of innocence," Lublin’s lawyer, Scott Leemon, told Fox News. "Adam will rely on that presumption of innocence."

Prosecutors were confident they had a "strong case," revealing to Judge Anne Swern that Lublin also was linked to a similar incident involving the accuser's roommate, who said she was attacked in a similar manner last week.

"About a week ago, the victim’s roommate woke up in the middle of the night and saw a man hovering over her," Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Clerkin said Monday in court.

"Then on Saturday night, the victim went to bed in her apartment, didn’t lock her apartment door and awoke around 5 a.m. to a white man with dark hair, heavyset, leaning over her bed and touching her vagina."

Swern issued an order of protection for both women and ordered Lublin to avoid contact with them if he saw them in the building.

Lublin, who previously worked at a sports and live entertainment company, has been photographed with hip-hop artists at a slew of parties in New York City.