New York mom lied about son’s kidnapping to cover up toddler falling out of stroller, police say

A New York mother was arrested after she lied about her son being kidnapped to hide that the 1-year-old child was injured because he was unrestrained in his stroller and fell out, police said.

Jeymi Guerra Cordova, 23, was charged Saturday with making a punishable false written statement, Newsday reported. The mother first contacted police saying she was pushing her 1-year-old son in a stroller when a man with a thin build jumped in front them in West Hempstead just after 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

BARBIE DOLL LEFT ON GRAVE COULD PROVIDE CLUES TO SOLVE COLD CASE RAPE, MURDER OF 6-YEAR-OLD GIRL IN UTAH

The mother claimed the man grabbed the child but threw the boy onto the pavement after a brief struggle.

The child suffered scrapes on his face and a “large contusion on his forehead.” The would-be kidnapper then fled the scene, police said in an initial statement on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cordova went on to describe what the attacker was wearing, but then admitted during a second interview with police that she made up the kidnapping story.

Cordova was released Saturday on her own recognizance without bail. She is due back in court on Jan. 31.