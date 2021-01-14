New York men arrested after trying to retrieve drugs they left in rental car, police say

These don’t appear to have been difficult arrests for police to make.

Two New York men were taken into custody after they allegedly left drugs in a rental car and returned to pick up their forgotten stash, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies were first contacted by a rental car company at Albany International Airport on Wednesday. When they arrived to investigate the discovery made by its employees, they encountered Aasim Hilts and Shariff Frasier, police say.

Following an interview with Hilts, he was found to have been in possession of 140 envelopes containing heroin, more than 35 grams of MDMA, 62 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, 10 suboxone strips, marijuana and more than $5,600 in cash, officials said, adding that Frasier was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana.

The two men had "returned to retrieve the drugs they forgot," police said in a press release.

Hilts – a 26-year-old from Albany – has been charged with 10 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, in varying degrees. He was released under probation following his arraignment in a local town court.

Frasier, of Schenectady, is facing a charge of unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree. He is set to appear in court at a later date.