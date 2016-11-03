Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published
November 3, 2016

New York man dies after police subdue him with stun gun

By | Associated Press

NEW YORK – New York police say a 49-year-old emotionally disturbed man brandishing a glass bottle died after he was subdued by an officer with a stun gun.

The confrontation happened at a home in the Bronx at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday while officers were responding to a neighbor's call saying the man was menacing her and acting violently.

Police say the man threatened the officers with the bottle. A sergeant then discharged his stun gun twice.

While in custody, police say the man went into cardiac arrest and CPR was administered. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Last month, a police sergeant was criticized for not using his stun gun when he fatally shot an emotionally disturbed Bronx woman wielding scissors and a baseball bat.