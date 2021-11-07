New York man bursts into flames after being tasered: Report

A 29-year-old upstate New York man who covered himself in hand sanitizer burst into flames after police used a Taser on him, according to a local report.

Jason Jones had entered the village of Catskill Police Department last week and got into a confrontation with officers, the Times Union of Albany reported. Police told the paper that Jones, who was known to them from previous encounters, appeared intoxicated and officers used a Taser to subdue him.

"I think they were afraid he was going to hurt himself, and that’s what started it," Chief Dave Darling said. "There are still details that we’re trying to develop."

It was unclear when Jones poured the hand sanitizer over himself and whether officers witnessed him do it.

Jones is in an intensive care unit at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, according to the paper. People familiar with the matter told the paper that his condition is grave.

The incident is under investigation by the Greene County district attorney’s office.