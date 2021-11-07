Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

New York man bursts into flames after being tasered: Report

Jason Jones, 29, in intensive care in Syracuse hospital, report says

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 29-year-old upstate New York man who covered himself in hand sanitizer burst into flames after police used a Taser on him, according to a local report.

Jason Jones had entered the village of Catskill Police Department last week and got into a confrontation with officers, the Times Union of Albany reported. Police told the paper that Jones, who was known to them from previous encounters, appeared intoxicated and officers used a Taser to subdue him.

COLORADO MAN SETS MOM'S HOME ABLAZE TRYING TO CLEAR COBWEBS WITH BLOWTORCH: POLICE

"I think they were afraid he was going to hurt himself, and that’s what started it," Chief Dave Darling said. "There are still details that we’re trying to develop."

It was unclear when Jones poured the hand sanitizer over himself and whether officers witnessed him do it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones is in an intensive care unit at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, according to the paper. People familiar with the matter told the paper that his condition is grave. 

The incident is under investigation by the Greene County district attorney’s office.

Your Money