New York man allegedly beats up stranger for wearing pro-Trump hat in supermarket: police

A Bath, New York man was arrested on Friday after allegedly beating up a stranger who was wearing a Trump 2024 hat at a supermarket, according to police.

The Village of Bath Police Department reported that 60-year-old Robert Yott was charged with felony second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

Police said officers were dispatched to the Tops Friendly Markets on West Morris Street at about 10 a.m. on Friday after receiving a report about a fight.

After arriving at the scene, investigators learned Yott allegedly confronted a stranger who was wearing a Trump 2024 hat.

The investigation also revealed Yott allegedly became aggressive with the stranger and punched the victim in the mouth and head several times.

As a result, the victim’s teeth broke and the victim’s mouth became bloody, police said, reiterating the two did not know one another.

Yott was arrested and taken to the Steuben County Jail, where he is currently awaiting arraignment.

With just about 48 hours left until a new president is chosen on Election Day, increasing tensions continue to mount, even when people express who they prefer to serve as president by wearing a hat.

Last week, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa showed off a "Make America Great Again" hat during a live postgame interview.

Bosa crashed 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s postgame interview after the team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys. Bosa then pointed to his hat.

"I’m not gonna talk too much about it, but I think it’s an important time," he said after the game.

Meanwhile, Robert Rivas, who serves as the 71st speaker of the California State Assembly, called for Bosa to be traded.

"I hope [49ers CEO] @JedYork trades Nick Bosa to Mar-A-Lago. As a lifelong @49ers fan, I can say I’ve seen enough of Bosa in California," Rivas posted on X. The post has since been removed.

In September, the Arizona Cardinals apologized to a woman who was told she had to remove a "Make America Great Again" hat in order to enter the team’s stadium for a game.

Arizona native and Cardinals season ticket holder Susan Rosener and her husband were on their way to their seats when a stadium staffer mistakenly told her to take off her hat, according to multiple reports.

Rosener was reportedly told she could not wear political hats or shirts.

The incident was initially publicized in a post on X by Turning Point Action Field Rep. VP Alyssa Goncales, who also posted alleged screenshots of text messages with other supposed attendees who were either also forced to remove MAGA hats or witnessed others being forced to.

While the Cardinals do have a list of banned items for entering State Farm Stadium on game days, "political hats or shirts" are not on that list.

The team ultimately issued an apology for the incident.

