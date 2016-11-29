New York guard charged with hitting inmate, breaking jaw

A guard at a New York state prison has been charged with hitting an inmate in the face, breaking the man's jaw.

State police say they arrested 47-year-old Thomas Agans, of Brasher Falls, on Monday and charged him with one felony count of assault following his indictment by a Franklin County grand jury.

Troopers say the arrest comes after an investigation by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision into an incident that occurred at the medium-security Franklin Correctional Facility in Malone last December.

Agans was a sergeant at the prison. Police say he struck an inmate in the face, causing a compound fracture to the man's jaw.

Agans was released under the supervision of the county probation office.

It couldn't be determined if he has a lawyer.