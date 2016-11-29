Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New York
Published
Last Update November 29, 2016

New York guard charged with hitting inmate, breaking jaw

By | Associated Press

MALONE, N.Y. – A guard at a New York state prison has been charged with hitting an inmate in the face, breaking the man's jaw.

State police say they arrested 47-year-old Thomas Agans, of Brasher Falls, on Monday and charged him with one felony count of assault following his indictment by a Franklin County grand jury.

Troopers say the arrest comes after an investigation by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision into an incident that occurred at the medium-security Franklin Correctional Facility in Malone last December.

Agans was a sergeant at the prison. Police say he struck an inmate in the face, causing a compound fracture to the man's jaw.

Agans was released under the supervision of the county probation office.

It couldn't be determined if he has a lawyer.