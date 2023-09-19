Expand / Collapse search
New York

New York firefighters save man trapped in sealed-off mine after he went exploring with friends

'Explorer' became trapped on ledge in sealed-off mine in Brewster, New York

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Firefighters in upstate New York rescued a man from inside a sealed mine after he and some friends went "exploring" and became trapped on a ledge, authorities said.

The rescue happened Sunday night in a wooded area behind the train station in Brewster, the Brewster Fire Department said.

"The man and four friends went exploring into the sealed-off mines and became trapped on a lower ledge," the department said.

The friends spent hours trying to get the trapped man out of the mine before realizing they needed help.

firefighters at mine

Firefighters set up ropes and pulleys for a high angle rope rescue. (Brewster Fire Department)

Firefighters traversed steep, dark terrain to reach the sealed-off hole that the "explorers" climbed into, fire officials said.

firefighters at mine

The man had become trapped in the sealed-off mine while "exploring" with friends on Sunday night, fire officials said. (Brewster Fire Department)

Two firefighters were lowered into the mine while other firefighters remained outside to begin setting up pulleys for a high angle rope rescue operation. 

firefighters at mine

Firefighters pulled the trapped man to safety just after midnight. He was unharmed. (Brewster Fire Department)

Firefighters worked through pouring rain and had to dodge bats during the operation.

The trapped man was pulled out of the mine to safety and reunited with his friends just after midnight, according to the department. The man was not injured during the incident.