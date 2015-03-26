Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update March 26, 2015

New York day care leaves 2-year-old at beach, police say

By | Associated Press

EAST ISLIP, N.Y. – Police say a day care center left a 2-year-old girl behind on a New York beach after a group outing and called authorities three hours later to see if anyone had found her.

State park police say a woman told them that the toddler had been playing with her child Tuesday at Heckscher State Park. When the woman wanted to leave at 3:30 p.m., she started wondering where the child's mother was.

Newsday reports that Our Little Darlings Day Care in Bay Shore called police three hours later to ask whether the girl had been found.

The child wasn't harmed and has been returned to her distraught mother.

Police say no charges have been filed. The investigation is continuing.

More On This...

The day care center couldn't be reached for comment.