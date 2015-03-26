New York day care leaves 2-year-old at beach, police say

Police say a day care center left a 2-year-old girl behind on a New York beach after a group outing and called authorities three hours later to see if anyone had found her.

State park police say a woman told them that the toddler had been playing with her child Tuesday at Heckscher State Park. When the woman wanted to leave at 3:30 p.m., she started wondering where the child's mother was.

Newsday reports that Our Little Darlings Day Care in Bay Shore called police three hours later to ask whether the girl had been found.

The child wasn't harmed and has been returned to her distraught mother.

Police say no charges have been filed. The investigation is continuing.

The day care center couldn't be reached for comment.