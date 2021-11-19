Expand / Collapse search
Hate Crime
Published

NYPD search for suspect in Manhattan antisemitic attack

Attacker, victim did not know each other, police said

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
New York City police are searching Friday for a man accused of committing what Mayor Bill De Blasio is describing as a "disgusting," antisemitic act. 

The unidentified individual allegedly "grabbed a yarmulke from the head of a male" in Manhattan on Thursday and then made an antisemitic remark and threw it at the 34-year-old victim when he was asked to give it back, according to the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Unit

"Just absolutely infuriating. Get the message: if you commit an act of antisemitism in our city you will face the consequences," De Blasio tweeted alongside an image of the suspect. "If you have any information on this disgusting act, contact the NYPD immediately." 

The attack happened along West 3rd St. and Broadway in Manhattan around 2 p.m. Thursday, police said. (NYPD/Google Maps)

The attacker and the victim did not know each other, police told the Jewish Press

The website, citing statistics from the NYPD, also reported that through Oct. 31 this year, hate crimes against New York City’s Jewish residents have increased by 48% compared to 2020, up to 164 attacks from 111. 