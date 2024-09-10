New York City woman shot and killed during apartment building robbery: police

A burglar shot and killed a 57-year-old woman in her New York City apartment building on Monday, according to authorities.

The shooting took place at around 11 p.m. on Market Street in the Lower East Side. The New York Police Department confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital on Tuesday afternoon.

The homicide victim was identified as Ying Zhu Liu, 57. The NYPD told FOX 5 New York that Liu's husband had been followed to their eighth-floor apartment shortly before the murder.

Two suspects tried to rob the husband before Liu stepped outside of the apartment to see what was going on. The couple's 32-year-old son also stepped into the hallway.

Liu was then shot twice in the face. The two suspects stole the husband's cellphone and ran away from the scene.

"Upon arrival, police observed a 57-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the head, unconscious and unresponsive," the NYPD said in a statement.

"EMS responded to the location and pronounced the female deceased on scene."

The NYPD told Fox News Digital that no suspects have been arrested as of Tuesday night.

The incident is being actively investigated by authorities. No additional information is available at this time.