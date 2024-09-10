Expand / Collapse search
New York City woman shot and killed during apartment building robbery: police

Ying Zhu Liu, 57, was shot after watching her husband get robbed

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
NYC crime laws come under scrutiny after recent violent attack Video

NYC crime laws come under scrutiny after recent violent attack

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., discusses the crime crisis in his state as a growing number of New Yorkers disapprove of Mayor Eric Adams' handling of the problem. 

A burglar shot and killed a 57-year-old woman in her New York City apartment building on Monday, according to authorities.

The shooting took place at around 11 p.m. on Market Street in the Lower East Side. The New York Police Department confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital on Tuesday afternoon.

The homicide victim was identified as Ying Zhu Liu, 57. The NYPD told FOX 5 New York that Liu's husband had been followed to their eighth-floor apartment shortly before the murder.

Two suspects tried to rob the husband before Liu stepped outside of the apartment to see what was going on. The couple's 32-year-old son also stepped into the hallway.

TEEN HITS NYPD OFFICER WITH STOLEN CAR, RAMS VEHICLES BEFORE DRAMATIC ROOFTOP ARREST, VIDEO SHOWS

Split of NYC apartment and PD badge

Ying Zhu Liu, 57, was killed during a robbery on Monday night, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). (FOX 5 New York)

Liu was then shot twice in the face. The two suspects stole the husband's cellphone and ran away from the scene.

"Upon arrival, police observed a 57-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the head, unconscious and unresponsive," the NYPD said in a statement. 

MIGRANTS AS YOUNG AS 11 BEHIND CENTRAL PARK ROBBERY SPIKE: POLICE FORCED TO DEPLOY DRONES, BEEF UP PATROLS

Close-up of NYPD badge

The homicide took place at an apartment on Market Street in the Lower East Side. (FOX 5 New York)

"EMS responded to the location and pronounced the female deceased on scene."

The NYPD told Fox News Digital that no suspects have been arrested as of Tuesday night.

NYPD officer handing out flyers to resident

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is still searching for suspects. (FOX 5 New York)

The incident is being actively investigated by authorities. No additional information is available at this time.

