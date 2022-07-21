New York City school bus overturns; 36 adults transported to area hospitals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A long yellow school bus overturned in New York City early Thursday, sending 36 people to hospitals.

A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital by phone early Thursday that officers responded at approximately 5:56 a.m. to the overturned bus in the area of Bruckner Boulevard and Hutchinson Parkway in the Bronx. No children were aboard the bus, police said.

Police said 36 adults on board were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

The New York Fire Department said 33 of those people sustained minor injuries, while the remaining three were in serious but stable condition, according to local news reports.

It was not immediately clear why the adults were on the school bus or where they were headed.

The circumstances of the crash were also not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.