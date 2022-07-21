Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

New York City school bus overturns; 36 adults transported to area hospitals

NYPD says no children were aboard the bus at the time of the crash

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 21

A long yellow school bus overturned in New York City early Thursday, sending 36 people to hospitals. 

A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital by phone early Thursday that officers responded at approximately 5:56 a.m. to the overturned bus in the area of Bruckner Boulevard and Hutchinson Parkway in the Bronx. No children were aboard the bus, police said. 

Police said 36 adults on board were taken to area hospitals with injuries.  

Firefighters at the scene of an overturned school bus in the Bronx, New York. 

Firefighters at the scene of an overturned school bus in the Bronx, New York.  (WNYW/ FOX 5 New York )

The New York Fire Department said 33 of those people sustained minor injuries, while the remaining three were in serious but stable condition, according to local news reports. 

It was not immediately clear why the adults were on the school bus or where they were headed. 

This file photo shows a yellow school bus.  

This file photo shows a yellow school bus.   (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The circumstances of the crash were also not immediately available. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

