New York
New York City school bus fire damages several vehicles, 6 children escape unharmed

NYC firefighters credit the driver with getting the children off safely before the bus was engulfed in flames

Associated Press
Six children escaped unharmed from a New York City school bus that went up in flames Tuesday, bursting into a massive street fire that damaged several other vehicles, authorities said.

The bus was bringing children, ages 5 to 11, home from school when the engine appeared to catch fire shortly before 4 p.m. in the Rego Park neighborhood of Queens, fire officials and the bus driver told local media.

Firefighters credited the bus driver with getting all the children off safely before the bus became completely engulfed in flames. The flames reached about four stories high at one point and damaged several parked vehicles, fire officials said.

A school bus fire in New York City damaged several vehicles. The flames reportedly reached four stories high at its peak.

Parents were notified of the fire and picked up their children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.