NYC private school goes mask optional despite statewide mandate

A private school in New York City has adopted a mask optional policy, which goes against state requirements.

An article in the Poly Prep Country Day School newspaper states that the Director of Health and Well-being Sarah Zuercher announced that the school wide mask mandate would be lifted on Monday, and a new mask optional policy would be put in place.

In an interview with the school newspaper, Zuercher said that there has been a decline in coronavirus cases and said that masking is one of the "less effective" mitigation strategies used to fight the coronavirus.

"We’ve seen a very sharp decline in COVID cases here at school and in the community," said Zuercher. "As we look at the layers of our COVID safety strategy, we don’t need to keep all the layers as we always have as cases go down. While [masking] can be very effective, with Omicron being highly contagious, we think it’s one of the less effective mitigation strategies when you look at everything we’re doing—testing, vaccination, boosters, [and] air filtration."

Zuercher also said that there are negatives to masking children.

"There’s research that’s coming out for kids that the masks might inhibit language acquisition, social and emotional development, [and] their ability to read facial cues," said Zuercher.

A New York State Department of Public Health spokesperson told the New York Post that it is aware of the school's "violation."

"The New York State Department of Health is aware and has been in contact with the New York City Department of Health regarding the violation," Jill Montag said.

While New York Governor Kathy Hochul lifted the coronavirus mask mandate for most indoor public settings, the requirement is still in place for schools.