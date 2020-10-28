New York City police arrest 32 during overnight unrest after fatal police shooting in Philadelphia

At least 32 people were taken into custody in New York City during overnight protests in the wake of the Philadelphia police-involved shooting death of Wayne Wallace Jr., officials said Wednesday.

Five people received summonses and 27 others were arrested on charges of assault on a police officer, obstruction of government administration, possession of graffiti instruments and disorderly conduct, a New York Police Department spokesperson said in an email to Fox News.

Five police officers suffered minor injuries while responding to the civil unrest in the Big Apple, the spokesperson said.

In one instance, a police officer spotted a 22-year-old woman making graffiti around 11 p.m. in front of the David N. Dinkins Municipal Building, just steps from City Hall and NYPD headquarters, and tried to arrest her, police said.

The woman, from Brooklyn, then “grabbed the officer and elbowed him about his body,” the spokesperson said. She was charged with assault, resisting arrest, obstructing government administration, disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.

The NYPD warned on Twitter late Tuesday that people should expect protest activity and “a large presence of emergency personnel in the area” of downtown Brooklyn.

Protesters in Brooklyn vandalized police cars, smashed store windows and set items on fire, including trash cans and an American flag, according to officials and videos posted on social media. Nine department vehicles and 39 commercial properties were damaged, police said.

In Philadelphia, Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man, was fatally wounded on Monday after police said he disregarded their demands to drop a knife.