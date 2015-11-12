Expand / Collapse search
Last Update November 12, 2015

New York City panhandler says he makes $200 an hour

Will Andersen with his dog Rizzo.

A panhandler outside Grand Central Terminal says he rakes in up to $200 an hour from kind-hearted New Yorkers.

And the 43-year-old former theater stagehand is only one of a legion of beggars in the city hauling in big bucks and a smorgasbord of food doing nothing but sitting on the sidewalk with hands out.

“On a Friday morning, I make $400 in two hours,’’ said Will Andersen, who was with his 9-year-old dog, Rizzo, on East 42nd Street between Vanderbilt and Madison avenues on Tuesday.

As Andersen was talking to The Post, another beggar told him gleefully, “I got three breakfast sandwiches today! And they were all meat! I’m putting on pounds out here!”

The beggars’ comments came a day after Police Commissioner Bill Bratton urged New Yorkers to simply not give if they want to get vagrants off the streets.

