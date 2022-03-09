NYC McDonald's staffer slashed by customer just blocks from Burger King slaying

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A McDonald’s employee is fighting to survive after he was slashed in the face Wednesday by an enraged customer — just two blocks from the New York City Burger King where a cashier was fatally shot in January, police said.

A man entered the East Harlem fast-food eatery at about 12:40 a.m. and began arguing with another staffer, prompting the 31-year-old victim to try to defuse the conflict, according to cops.

The furious customer pulled out a box cutter and stabbed the employee in the face, back and arm at the McDonald's on Third Avenue near East 117th Street.

The assailant, who is about 6 feet tall, fled the scene and remains at large. He was wearing a dark green jacket and a ski mask, officials said.

The victim was rushed to Harlem Hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

"We are shocked and dismayed by this senseless and unprovoked attack on one of our employees," said the location's owner Bruce Colley. "The safety of our employees and customers is our top priority."

The disturbing attack occurred just two blocks from the Burger King where prosecutors say Winston Glynn allegedly gunned down Kristal Bayron-Nieves at about 12:30 a.m. Jan. 9 during an early morning robbery.

Glynn, who is being held without bail, is charged with first-degree murder and other raps for the slaying of the 19-year-old aspiring model.