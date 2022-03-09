Expand / Collapse search
Homicide
Published

NYC McDonald's staffer slashed by customer just blocks from Burger King slaying

The fast-food eatery is two blocks from the Burger where a cashier was fatally shot in January

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
A McDonald’s employee is fighting to survive after he was slashed in the face Wednesday by an enraged customer — just two blocks from the New York City Burger King where a cashier was fatally shot in January, police said. 

MOTHER OF SLANE NYC BURGER KING CASHIER BEGS BIDEN TO HELP FIX CITY'S CRIME CRISIS

A man entered the East Harlem fast-food eatery at about 12:40 a.m. and began arguing with another staffer, prompting the 31-year-old victim to try to defuse the conflict, according to cops.

 McDonalds at 2142 Third Avenue in East Harlem 

 McDonalds at 2142 Third Avenue in East Harlem  (Google Maps)

The furious customer pulled out a box cutter and stabbed the employee in the face, back and arm at the McDonald's on Third Avenue near East 117th Street.

NYC CAREER CRIMINAL SLASHES MAN AFTER HE WAS FREED IN PRIOR ATTACK

The assailant, who is about 6 feet tall, fled the scene and remains at large. He was wearing a dark green jacket and a ski mask, officials said.

The victim was rushed to Harlem Hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

Winston Glynn has been charged in the slaying of Burger King worker Kristal Bayron-Nieves. 

Winston Glynn has been charged in the slaying of Burger King worker Kristal Bayron-Nieves.  (NYPD  |  Fox Nation's "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace")

"We are shocked and dismayed by this senseless and unprovoked attack on one of our employees," said the location's owner Bruce Colley. "The safety of our employees and customers is our top priority."

 The disturbing attack occurred just two blocks from the Burger King where prosecutors say Winston Glynn allegedly gunned down Kristal Bayron-Nieves at about 12:30 a.m. Jan. 9 during an early morning robbery.

Glynn, who is being held without bail, is charged with first-degree murder and other raps for the slaying of the 19-year-old aspiring model. 

