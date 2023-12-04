Expand / Collapse search
New York

New York City fatal fire was caused by e-bike battery, officials say

This incident marks the second fatal fire in 3 weeks linked to lithium-ion batteries in NYC

Associated Press
Published
One person was killed and six others were injured when a fire blamed on an electric bicycle battery tore through a New York City apartment, officials said Monday.

The fire started at around 7 p.m. Sunday in a 10th-floor apartment in a public housing complex in the Bronx, a Fire Department spokesperson said.

NEW YORK CITY OFFICIALS URGE FOOD DELIVERY COMPANIES TO TAKE ACTION AFTER FATAL FIRE INVOLVING E-BIKE

One person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and later died, the spokesperson said. Two others suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and four others suffered minor injuries, he said.

NYC, Washington Heights, Queens, Long Island

Authorities attribute the incidents to off-market batteries and chargers, prompting calls for stricter federal regulations on the sale of e-bikes and batteries. (Fox News)

Fire marshals determined that the fire was caused by an e-bike's lithium ion battery, department officials said.

The fatal fire happened three weeks after a fire blamed on a lithium ion battery killed three members of a Brooklyn family.

NYC FIRE THAT KILLED 2 CHILDREN CAUSED BY LITHIUM BATTERY, LATEST IN STRING OF E-BIKE-RELATED FIRES IN CITY

New York City has seen hundreds of fires linked to the batteries that power electric bikes and scooters in recent years. City officials have blamed off-market batteries and chargers for many of the fires and they have lobbied the federal government to strengthen regulations governing the sale of e-bikes and batteries.