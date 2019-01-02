New York City bans foam containers, coffee cups and more in landmark legislation

New York City is taking a stand against foam.

The nation’s largest city has officially banned foam containers, coffee cups and packing peanuts, among other items made from expanded polystyrene, New York Magazine reported.

The legislation, which was first approved by lawmakers in 2013, went into effect on Tuesday. The delay was largely a result of the city's restaurant industry, which filed a lawsuit in an attempt to prevent the so-called “foam ban" because it is made of a low-cost material. Those against the ban also argued expanded polystyrene could possibly be recycled, according to the publication. However, the ban was approved by a judge in June.

The city’s department of sanitation says online that businesses across New York City have until June 30 to dispose of their plastic foam items or they could face fines up to $1,000.

“For our planet’s future, New York City is kicking off 2019 as a styrofoam-free town!” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter.

That said, some business are exempt from the foam ban. Butchers who use the containers to store raw meat or fish will not be affected by the measure and non-profit and small business owners may also be exempt in some cases, according to New York Magazine.