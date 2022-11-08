New York boy, 5, treated after eating cannabis-laced gummies collected on Halloween, police say

Authorities in New York reminded parents on Tuesday to check their children's Halloween candy after a 5-year-old boy was treated at a hospital when he ate gummites laced with cannabis.

The candy came in packaging that looked similar to Starburst candy but was clearly labeled as containing cannabis, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

The candy was collected during trick-or-treating, police said.

The package had been re-sealed after being previously opened, but it did not appear to be tampered with, police said.

A child ate the gummies and was treated and released from the Long Island Community Hospital on Tuesday.

Authorities believe the incident is isolated. Authorities are asking parents to check their children's candy and packaging.

Prior to Halloween, many law enforcement agencies cautioned parents to check the candy collected by their children, particularly for rainbow-colored fentanyl.