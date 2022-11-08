Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

New York boy, 5, treated after eating cannabis-laced gummies collected on Halloween, police say

The cannabis-laced gummies were in a package that looked similar to Starburst candy, police said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Best way to save lives from fentanyl is to unite against cartels: Derek Maltz Video

Best way to save lives from fentanyl is to unite against cartels: Derek Maltz

Former DEA special operations director Derek Maltz argues cartels should be categorized as ‘terrorist organizations’ to properly respond to fentanyl deaths as it is the number one killer of 18-45 year-olds.

Authorities in New York reminded parents on Tuesday to check their children's Halloween candy after a 5-year-old boy was treated at a hospital when he ate gummites laced with cannabis. 

The candy came in packaging that looked similar to Starburst candy but was clearly labeled as containing cannabis, the Suffolk County Police Department said. 

MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022 ARE UNDERWAY AS VOTERS HEAD TO POLLS, CONTROL OF CONGRESS IS ON THE BALLOT

Authorities in New York said a 5-year-old boy ate gummies laced with cannabis and was taken to a hospital Tuesday. 

Authorities in New York said a 5-year-old boy ate gummies laced with cannabis and was taken to a hospital Tuesday.  (Suffolk County Police Department)

The candy was collected during trick-or-treating, police said. 

The package had been re-sealed after being previously opened, but it did not appear to be tampered with, police said. 

A child ate the gummies and was treated and released from the Long Island Community Hospital on Tuesday. 

Authorities believe the incident is isolated. Authorities are asking parents to check their children's candy and packaging. 

The packaging of a bag of gummites laced with cannabis looks similar to Starburst candy, police said. 

The packaging of a bag of gummites laced with cannabis looks similar to Starburst candy, police said.  (Suffolk County Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to Halloween, many law enforcement agencies cautioned parents to check the candy collected by their children, particularly for rainbow-colored fentanyl

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.