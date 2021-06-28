Expand / Collapse search
New York
Jet skier accused of drunkenly crashing into boy at NY beach

Bronx man charged after allegedly plowing into 8-year-old at Long Island's Jones Beach

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
A Bronx man was arrested Saturday for allegedly drunkenly crashing his jet ski into an 8-year-old boy swimming in a Long Island bay.

Anthony DeJesus, 30, is accused of plowing into the young swimmer in the Sloop Channel at Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh at about 7:30 p.m., according to Nassau police.

The child was airlifted to Cohen’s Children Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

DeJesus is facing several charges, including operating a vessel impaired by alcohol and operating a vessel intoxicated.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.

