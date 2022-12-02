Expand / Collapse search
New York
New York AG chief of staff resigns amid probe into sexual harassment allegations

Ibrahim Khan has worked for Letitia James for close to a decade

Louis Casiano
Louis Casiano
The chief of staff for New York Attorney General Letitia James, considered one of her most trusted advisers, has resigned and is being investigated in connection with separate sexual harassment allegations. 

The New York Times reported that Ibrahim Khan was accused of inappropriate touching and unwanted kissing by at least one woman. James has reportedly hired a law firm to investigate the allegations. 

One of the women who filed a complaint was told on Friday that her allegation of inappropriate touching and unwanted kissing had been substantiated, the Times report said. 

TRUMP SUES NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL, CLAIMS HER 'WAR OF INTIMIDATION' AND 'OBSESSIVE PURSUIT' IS ILLEGAL

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference on September 21 in New York. Her chief of staff, Ibrahim Khan, has resigned and is being investigated over sexual harassment allegations. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

"The Office of Attorney General has protocols in place to thoroughly investigate any allegation of misconduct," James' office said in a statement without naming Khan. "The office takes these matters with the utmost seriousness, and this situation is no different. An independent, impartial investigation was conducted, and the employee has since resigned."

Khan worked as a spokesperson for James' campaign for New York City public advocate in 2013 before becoming her chief of staff. Before that, he worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Khan for comment. 

James was elected to a second term as attorney general in November. The resignation came about a year after her office issued a report on former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s alleged misconduct with women. Cuomo resigned over the scandal and has accused James of politicizing the investigation.

The inquiry concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.