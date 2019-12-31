Expand / Collapse search
For New Year, Michigan restaurant server gets $2,020 tip

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Michigan restaurant server will start the New Year on the right foot thanks to a generous, and very specific, tip: $2,020.

Danielle Franzoni told The Alpena News she received the tip for a $23 meal during a Sunday shift at The Thunder Bay River Restaurant in Alpena. The receipt said "Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge."

“Things like this don’t happen to people like me,” Franzoni said.

Server Danielle Franzoni holds a receipt from a customer with a $2,020 tip at the Thunder Bay River Restaurant in Alpena, Mich. The credit card receipt said "Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge." (Julie Riddle/The News via AP)

The 31-year-old said she was living in a homeless shelter a year ago.

“They don’t know nothing about my story. They don’t know where I’ve come from. They don’t know how hard it’s been,” Franzoni said of the couple who left the tip. "They’re really just doing this out of the kindness of their heart."

She said she plans to use the money to reinstate her driver's license and build up her savings. Franzoni said she later paid it forward and left a $20.20 tip at another restaurant.

"That was my pay-it-forward," she said, adding: "I couldn’t do the other one," referring to tipping $2,020.