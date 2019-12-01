At least 10 people were wounded Sunday in an early-morning shooting in New Orleans' French Quarter, officials said.

The shooting unfolded around 3:21 a.m., when officers with the New Orleans Police Department heard gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, the 700 block of Canal Street, they "discovered multiple individuals had been struck by gunfire."

Nearly a dozen people were shot — two of whom were in critical condition, authorities said in a news release. All 10 were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune that a person of interest has been detained, but according to the department's news release, no one has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the police department's Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.