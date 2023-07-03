Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico
Published

New Mexico shooting breaks out in tourist town Taos, police officer sustains injuries

The suspect was also injured in the NM exchange of gunfire

Associated Press
An exchange of gunfire between a police officer and a suspect in Taos on Saturday wounded both and forced authorities to divert traffic along a main road in the tourist enclave, authorities said.

Town manager Andrew Gonzales confirmed in a statement to The Associated Press that the officer and suspect were both taken to a hospital and that the suspect was likely to succumb to their injuries.

He declined to release more information, saying the shooting would under go a full investigation.

Taos Plaza

The Pueblo-style Taos Plaza is seen on July 3, 2002, at the center of Taos, New Mexico. Gunfire broke out Saturday about a half-mile south of the historic Taos Plaza. (Neil Jacobs/Getty Images)

"Please keep our officers, first responders and community in your prayers," Gonzales said.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, which happened in a commercial district about a half-mile south of the historic Taos Plaza. The area includes a grocery store, a barber shop, restaurants and other businesses.