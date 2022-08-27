Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico man indicted for allegedly trying to establish 'Islamic State Center'

The New Mexico man allegedly tried to establish a training center and later cover up ties to two suspected ISIS recruits who were arrested in Texas

By Max Thornberry | Fox News
The Department of Justice indicted a New Mexico man, charging him with attempting to provide material support for ISIS. 

Herman Leyvoune Wilson, aka Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah, 45, of Albuquerque, allegedly attempted to set up an "Islamic State Center" in New Mexico. The center was designed to "teach ISIS ideology, provide training in tactical maneuvers and martial arts, and serve as a safe haven for individuals preparing to travel and fight on behalf of ISIS in the United States and abroad," according to the DOJ. 

A masked Islamic State soldier poses holding the ISIS flag in 2015. A New Mexico man was indicted on Friday for allegedly providing material support to ISIS. 

NEW YORK MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO PLOTTING ISIS-STYLE ATTACK IN QUEENS

The DOJ also charged Wilson with attempting to obstruct, influence and impede an official proceeding for allegedly shutting down an online platform to destroy and conceal records. Wilson allegedly used the platform to promote ISIS ideology and recruit others to join ISIS and come to the center he allegedly attempted to establish in New Mexico. 

Two Texas men, Kristopher Matthews and Jaylin Molina, who have pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to ISIS, said Wilson radicalized them and "that without Wilson’s influence, they would never have committed the crimes." 

ISIS has long waged a recruitment and propaganda war online. 

ISIS has long waged a recruitment and propaganda war online.  (Reuters)

Wilson allegedly tried to cover up his and the online platform’s ties to Matthews and Molina when they were arrested. 

If Wilson is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for the charge of attempting to provide material support and 20 years for attempting to impede an official proceeding. 

