Suspect wanted for multi-state bloodbath caught, charged for NJ slaying

A man identified as the person of interest in the deaths of his ex-wife and three other people in New Mexico faces ten charges Wednesday for a separate killing in New Jersey.

Sean Lannon, 47, of Grants, New Mexico, was arrested in St. Louis on Wednesday morning by the U.S. Marshal’s St. Louis Metro Fugitive Task Force, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey confirmed in a statement.

"The rapid and successful apprehension of Lannon is the direct result of excellent collaboration between a wide array of local, county, state and federal partners," Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine Hoffman said, calling Lannon a "direct threat to the public."

Lannon is charged with murder, robbery, burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and other offenses in the death of 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski.

Dabkowski was killed Monday in his home in East Greenwich, about 20 miles south of Philadelphia. The cause of death was blunt force trauma, according to Gloucester County prosecutors.

On Tuesday, the prosecutor’s office said Lannon was believed to be driving a blue 2018 Honda CRV and had possibly been seen in Camden, in southern New Jersey. Lannon was considered armed and dangerous, and the marshals service had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

He was also named a person of interest in the deaths of four people in New Mexico, including his ex-wife, who were all discovered Friday inside a vehicle left in an airport parking garage in Albuquerque, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

A "foul odor" led airport security to the decomposing bodies of Jennifer Lannon, 39, Matthew Miller, 21, Jesten Mata, 40, and 60-year-old Randal Apostalon, Grants, N.M., police Lt. David Chavez told the paper.

Albuquerque police said they would travel to St. Louis on Wednesday to interview Lannon about the New Mexico deaths. It is not clear if Lannon has retained an attorney.

Sean and Jennifer Lannon, who divorced in 2019, were both originally from New Jersey, NJ.com reported, citing New Mexico court records. Sean Lannon had lived in the East Greenwhich area, where the killing occurred Monday.

Property records show Lannon’s most recent address is in Grants, with numerous addresses in southern New Jersey prior to 2020. The couple filed for bankruptcy in New Jersey in 2015 and listed personal property assets of roughly $14,000 and liabilities of more than $550,000, including $83,000 in student loan debt. They listed combined annual income of about $13,000.

