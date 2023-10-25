Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico

New Mexico housefire kills 2 young children, teen babysitter

Victims found unresponsive Tuesday evening in smoke-filled Roswell home

Associated Press
Published
Two young children and their teenage babysitter have died in a fire at a Roswell home, authorities said Wednesday.

Roswell Fire Department officials said a 3-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy were rushed to a hospital Tuesday night along with a 16-year-old girl who was babysitting the siblings.

The three were later pronounced dead. Their names haven’t been released yet.

Santa Fe, Roswell, Los Cruces crime

A Roswell, New Mexico, housefire has left two young children and their teenage babysitter dead. (Fox)

Authorities said the parents of the two children returned home and found their house filled with smoke. The three victims were found unresponsive inside the home around 10:30 p.m.

Fire officials say the blaze happened in the front living room of the house, but there was smoke and heat damage throughout the home.

They said the Roswell Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fatal blaze with assistance from city police.