New Mexico father beat daughter, 5, to death after she refused to do homework: cops

A New Mexico father said he went into a blind rage and beat his five-year-old daughter to death last Thursday because she refused to do her homework, a criminal complaint reportedly said.

Brandon Reynolds, 36, allegedly told investigators, that he was “triggered” by his daughter’s refusal to do her homework, and began beating her, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Albuquerque’s KOAT. He said he blacked out during the beating, the complaint reportedly said.

Reynolds called first responders around 1 a.m. on Friday after noticing that his daughter barely had a heartbeat and her breathing was shallow, KQRE reported. An Albuquerque Police Department spokesman told reporters on Friday that rescuers noticed signs of trauma on the girl and called the police.

There were blood stains on the living room carpet and wall and the girl was covered with bruises, according to the complaint. The girl was transferred to the University of New Mexico hospital where she was pronounced dead, the complaint said.

Reynolds was charged with intentional child abuse resulting in the death of a child and is in custody at the Albuquerque Metropolitan Detention Center, police said.