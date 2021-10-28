Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Published

New Jersey teacher accused of telling Muslim student, ‘We don’t negotiate with terrorists’

The school district issued a statement to stress that it is taking the matter seriously

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
A New Jersey high school teacher is accused of telling a Muslim student who asked a question about homework that "we don’t negotiate with terrorists," according to reports.

The student, identified as Mohammed Zubi, a 17-year-old student at Ridgefield Memorial High School, said in a televised interview that some students laughed, but some were shocked, according to NJ.com. He said he was stunned and turned to ask a friend if the teacher actually made the comment.

"She said yes," he said.

The school district issued a statement to stress that it is taking the matter seriously. The district said there is "no tolerance" for any discrimination, but did not confirm the student’s account. The paper reported that the teacher has been suspended while a full investigation is conducted. Police were also alerted but determined that the alleged comment did not rise to the level of criminal charges.

Zubi told CNN that the teacher was apparently contrite shortly after making the comment and told him that he didn’t mean any harm.

"In my head, I’m just like, what other way could he have meant that?" he said.

