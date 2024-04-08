New Jersey police release video of attack that left 2 officers hospitalized, 1 stabbed in the face

A suspect who allegedly lunged at officers in New Jersey on Sunday night faces an attempted murder charge, and police released body camera footage of the encounter that left one officer suffering from a stab wound.

Officers with the Galloway Township Police responded to a home at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in response to several 911 hang-up calls, the department said Monday in an updated news release.

Upon arriving, officers met with the suspect's mother, who could be heard in the video warning the officer whose body camera was rolling that her son was armed with a knife.

"Where is he right now?" the officer asked as the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Keith Kiminski, came around a corner through a doorway, directly at the officer.

"Hold on, hold on, hold on," the officer can be heard saying. "Stop! Stop! Stop!"

A scuffle then ensued.

"Officer Erik Tarnow was immediately stabbed on the right side of his face with folding pocket knife," police said in the press release, during what they described as "a violent physical altercation."

Police added that Tarnow and Officer Hunter Thomas took Kiminski to the ground and fought with him for several minutes before additional officers arrived as backup.

Tarnow was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries, which was a "significant cut on the side of his face." He is currently in stable condition, police said.

Thomas was treated for a minor head injury and was released Sunday evening, police said.

"This incident is another reminder of the dangers that our police officers face on a daily basis", Galloway Township Police Chief Richard D. Barber said in a statement. "We are grateful that Officer Tarnow is recovering well, and our department will be here to fully support Erik and his family."

Kiminski is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Atlantic County Justice facility pending a future court date.

