New Jersey

2 New Jersey police officers attacked while responding to 911 hang-up call, 1 stabbed in the face

One of the officers was stabbed on the side of the face, Galloway Township police said

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Two police officers were hospitalized with injuries after they were attacked Sunday night in New Jersey.

Galloway Township police officers responded to a home on Cresson Avenue in Galloway Township at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in response to a 911 hang-up call, the department said in a news release.

As two officers were investigating the call, both were attacked by a suspect.

Galloway Township Police Department

Two Galloway Township police officers were attacked Sunday night in New Jersey. (Galloway Township Police Department)

One officer was stabbed on the side of his face while the other officer suffered an injury to his head, the department said. Neither officer was identified as of early Monday morning.

Both officers were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division for treatment.

One is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries while the other has been released from the hospital.

Atlanticare Regional Medical Center

Both officers were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division for treatment, but one has since been released, according to the department. (Google Maps)

The suspect, who has also not been identified, was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation and more details are expected to be released later Monday, the department said.