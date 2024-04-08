2 New Jersey police officers attacked while responding to 911 hang-up call, 1 stabbed in the face

Two police officers were hospitalized with injuries after they were attacked Sunday night in New Jersey.

Galloway Township police officers responded to a home on Cresson Avenue in Galloway Township at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in response to a 911 hang-up call, the department said in a news release.

As two officers were investigating the call, both were attacked by a suspect.

One officer was stabbed on the side of his face while the other officer suffered an injury to his head, the department said. Neither officer was identified as of early Monday morning.

Both officers were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division for treatment.

One is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries while the other has been released from the hospital.

The suspect, who has also not been identified, was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation and more details are expected to be released later Monday, the department said.