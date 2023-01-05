Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey police officers stabbed in domestic violence call, officials say

Two Newark police officers were also attacked in November when they were shot as they tried to question a suspect

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Two New Jersey police officers were stabbed Thursday, authorities said. 

The Newark police officers were responding to a domestic violence call at 4:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard at the time of the attack, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said. 

BRYAN KOHBERGER'S PHONE PINGED AT IDAHO MURDER SCENE HOURS AFTER KILLINGS,12 TIMES PRIOR: INVESTIGATORS

Law enforcement personnel gather at the scene where authorities reported two Newark police officers were shot on Nov. 1, 2022. On Thursday, two Newark officers were stabbed during a domestic violence response call, authorities said. 

Law enforcement personnel gather at the scene where authorities reported two Newark police officers were shot on Nov. 1, 2022. On Thursday, two Newark officers were stabbed during a domestic violence response call, authorities said.  (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

A male stabbed two officers, who were taken to University Hospital for treatment. They were listed in stable condition, Frage said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. 

The suspect was taken into police custody at the scene. Details about the call or what led to the stabbing were not disclosed. 

The stabbing is under investigation

