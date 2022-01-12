New Jersey man missing after New Orleans business trip: police

A New Jersey man on a business trip to New Orleans has gone missing, according to police.

Michael Gelfand, 33, failed to return from The Big Easy last week, his family told authorities, according to WDSU-TV of New Orleans.

Gelfand arrived in the city Jan. 5 and was scheduled to return home the following day, the New Orleans Police Department disclosed in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

NEW ORLEANS POLICE ARREST MAN IN RELATION TO FROZEN DISMEMBERED BODY FOUND ON BUS

"His family has not heard from him since January 6th," added the post , which included a photo of Gelfand.

Police are asking that anyone with information about Gelfand contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The New Orleans Police Department can also be contacted through its website.