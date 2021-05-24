New Jersey man brutally killed outside famed ‘Sopranos’ strip club

A New Jersey man was killed outside the strip club made famous by "The Sopranos" in an attack that saw him get brutally beaten, struck by a car and dragged several hundred feet, cops said.

Marko Guberovic, 38, died around 3:40 a.m. Saturday following a fight with five men outside Satin Dolls — the jiggle joint depicted in the hit HBO mob drama as Bada Bing.

Court papers say the fight broke out on the shoulder of Route 17 after they exchanged words outside the strip club.

Guberovic was "ultimately punched several times, stumbled and landed face down in the fast lane," according to the documents.

The five men then jumped in a 2006 Jeep Cherokee and took off — leaving the Fair Lawn resident on Route 17 South.

Moments later, Guberovic was run over by a 2020 BWM M8, the docs say.

The driver, whose name was not released, had been drinking and was speeding at the time, sources told the Daily Voice.

Three of the men — Kevin Agudelo and Christian Reyes, both 22, and Julio Pena, 23 — were arrested in Ridgefield, N.J., Saturday on charges of aggravated manslaughter and endangering an injured victim, authorities said.

The trio was being held in Bergen County Jail as they await their first appearance in court.

The two other men — Ardian Hoti, 23, and Fero Hoti, 24 — were picked up in West Hempstead, according to authorities.

The two brothers were held in Nassau County pending extradition.

It was unclear what led to the fight.

To read more from the New York Post, click here.