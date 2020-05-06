New Jersey man, 18, charged in deadly stabbing of corrections officer

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

An 18-year-old South Jersey man is being charged with aggravated manslaughter in the stabbing death of his neighbor, a 51-year old corrections officer.

The incident was the result of an ongoing feud between neighboring families -- that of the suspect, Zachary Latham, and the victim, William Durham, Sr.

Officers from the Vineland Police Department were called to the scene just before 8 p.m.

Witnesses say Latham and his wife got into an argument with Durham and his wife Catherine.

Latham went back into his house and grabbed a knife and taser, Cumberland County prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement.

Durham and his two sons, ages 17 and 21, went over to the Latham's and the argument turned violent, with a brawl starting in the driveway and switching to the garage.

Latham stabbed Durham "multiple times with a 4-inch fixed blade knife during a physical confrontation," and he was pronounced dead on the scene, Webb-McRae said.

Latham was treated for injuries at Atlantic City Medical Center after suffering from a concussion and abrasions to the face and neck and is now being held at Cumberland County jail, according to the complaint.

He is being charged with multiple counts, including first-degree aggravated manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Durham's wife and two sons were charged with one count of assault and criminal trespassing.

Durham worked at South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton and was a New Jersey corrections department veteran for 19 years.