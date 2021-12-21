New Jersey fire truck Santa saves family from house fire

Santa Claus alerted a family their home was on fire while riding through a New Jersey township a week before Christmas.



Ol' Saint Nick and his crew on Reliance Fire Company Ladder 12-6 were traveling through Pilesgrove township when the crew witnessed smoke coming from the eaves of a three-story single family residence around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Santa and crew immediately went into service, evacuating the occupants who were unaware of the fire with the assistance of several other fire companies.

Firefighters were able to minimize the damage and extinguish the fire that was contained within the walls and floors of the home.



NEW JERSEY HIJACKER WHO USED BACKHOE TO FLIP POLICE CAR SHOT AND KILLED: ‘OUT OF A MOVIE’



"Santa Claus rides on fire engines all over New Jersey this time of the year, waving to children, attending tree lightings and giving gifts.," NJ.com reports.