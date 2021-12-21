New Jersey fire truck Santa saves family from house fire
Woman, five children inside were unaware home was on fire
Santa Claus alerted a family their home was on fire while riding through a New Jersey township a week before Christmas.
Ol' Saint Nick and his crew on Reliance Fire Company Ladder 12-6 were traveling through Pilesgrove township when the crew witnessed smoke coming from the eaves of a three-story single family residence around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Santa and crew immediately went into service, evacuating the occupants who were unaware of the fire with the assistance of several other fire companies.
Firefighters were able to minimize the damage and extinguish the fire that was contained within the walls and floors of the home.
NEW JERSEY HIJACKER WHO USED BACKHOE TO FLIP POLICE CAR SHOT AND KILLED: ‘OUT OF A MOVIE’
"Santa Claus rides on fire engines all over New Jersey this time of the year, waving to children, attending tree lightings and giving gifts.," NJ.com reports.
CORY BOOKER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID
The fire chief told the digital news content provider it appears the fire was in the wall alongside the chimney where a wood stove was, as a result of a malfunction.
"There was an adult female and five children inside that actually weren’t aware that the house was on fire till the firefighters went and knocked and opened the door," Fire Chief Brian Facemyer said.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The American Red Cross reportedly assisted the family with lodging, following the extent of damage to the home.
Santa returned to his tours of Woodstown and Pilesgrove the following day.