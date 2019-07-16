New Jersey firefighters fill pool of young cancer patient whose parents couldn’t afford it: report

New Jersey firefighters elected to fill the pool of the family of a young cancer patient for free after the family said they couldn’t afford to fill it all the way to spare money for their son’s treatment.

Deven Seyler, 8, was diagnosed in March with osteosarcoma of the distal femur, a kind of cancer that originates in the leg bone, his mother told NJ.com. He undergoes chemotherapy four to five days a week for 10 to 11 hours at a time, she said. He also wore a full cast on his leg until undergoing knee replacement surgery on June 7.

The family purchased a new home in Millstone Township in March with a pool to be used for their son's aqua therapy. But the expenses of Deven’s treatment were burdening the budget, and the family could only afford two of the five truckloads of water needed to fill the pool this summer, Inderani said.

Firefighters from Hope Fire Company and Millstone Fire Company instead offered to fill the pool free of charge after learning about Deven's cancer battle, Chief George Stillwell of the Hope Fire Company said.

Firefighters from both companies visited the Seyler home on June 27 to fill the pool for free and spend some time with Deven. Stillwell said his department also promoted the family’s GoFundMe page to help spread awareness about Deven’s illness and raise money for his treatment.

“Thinking of that evening brings tears to my eyes. It was so kind out them and so unexpected," Inderani said. “We are new to the community and this act of kindness was greatly appreciated."