New Jersey dad was driving drunk before crash that killed one of his twins: police

A New Jersey father was arrested Wednesday after authorities determined that he was driving drunk before a January crash that killed his 4-year-old son and severely injured the boy's brother, police said.

Ossie Thomas, 27, was arrested Wednesday morning for the crash that happened on Jan. 8 around 2 p.m. in Willingboro -- which is about 20 miles northeast of Philadelphia, the Courier-Post reported.

Thomas was speeding with his two sons in the car when he tried to make a sharp turn and crashed in a wooded area, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

The brothers were hospitalized. One died, and the other was treated for a traumatic brain injury, the report said. The boy was later released from the hospital. Thomas was driving with a suspended license and intoxicated, according to authorities cited by the Post

Thomas faces multiple charges in connection with the crash and the death of his son, including one count of vehicular homicide and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, the report said. A grand jury will review his case for a possible indictment, KYW reported.