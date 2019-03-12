Georgia woman who killed 3, including baby, in crash at age 17 gets probation, no jail time

A Georgia woman who struck and killed three people, including a mother and her infant, will face no jail time after entering a guilty plea this week.

Zoe Reardon was 17 when she killed 28-year-old Kaitlin Hunt, 3-month-old Riley Hunt and 61-year-old Kathy Deming in September 2017.

Authorities filed no charges at the time because they found that Reardon had not been speeding and wasn't under the influence when she hit the three pedestrians with her SUV while they attempted to cross Arnold Mill Road in Woodstock, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

MOM’S BOYFRIEND CHARGED IN KILLING GIRL, 9, WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND NEAR LOS ANGELES HIKING TRAIL

Reardon claimed she didn’t see the victims, who were crossing an area in the evening that had no pedestrian safety measures in place.

The case was reopened when a civil lawsuit was filed against the city and Reardon faced misdemeanor charges including vehicular homicide, WTOL reported.

Reardon pleaded guilty on Monday, the day before her 19th birthday, and was sentenced to 36 months' probation, 240 hours' community service and $4,000 in fines.

TENNESSEE BUS DRIVER CONVICTED IN CRASH THAT KILLED 6 KIDS INDICTED ON STATUTORY RAPE CHARGES

She was also ordered to take a safe-driver training course and will be allowed to get her license back in a year.

“You’re pretty young,” State Court Judge Alan Jordan said, according to WSB-TV. “You’ve got a lifetime ahead of you. I expect this is something you’re going to have a hard time dealing with the rest of your life.”

The Hunt family sent a statement to the local station after learning that Reardon would receive no jail time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Our desire has always been for the woman who killed our daughter, Kaitlin Hunt; granddaughter, Riley Hunt; and dear friend Kathy Deming to be held accountable for her actions,” the statement read.



“What happened is a tragedy on multiple levels, and there is no outcome that will make our family whole again. Court actions cannot heal us — we must continue to heal ourselves."