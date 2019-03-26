New Jersey drug busts turn up pot-laced kids' cereals

Drug busts in New Jersey are taking on a new twist – kids' cereals.

On Friday, police in Passaic County came across edibles during a drug raid at a home that included Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereals laced with THC, according to Patch.com

THC is the component in marijuana that produces a high.

Police arrested eight people ranging in age from 20 to 42.

It was the second arrest involving THC-laced kids' cereals in Passaic County recently.

During a traffic stop a few weeks ago, police in the same county found snacks and bags of cereal laced with marijuana and THC, Patch.com reported. The cereals of choice there were Fruity Pebbles, Captain Crunch and Fruit Loops.

Police originally stopped the car because neither the driver nor his passenger were wearing seat belts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said they found what was used to make the THC-laced snacks, including brown sugar, chocolate syrup, a measuring cup and a mixing bowl.

"I commend my officers for their proactive police work," said Haledon Police Chief Angelo Daniele.

THC-infused kids' cereals have cropped up elsewhere in recent years.

Last year, two students at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut were charged with selling drugs that included THC-laced cereal, which they called "Marijuana Fruity Pebbles Squares," according to the New York NBC News affiliate.

Also last year, two Georgia women were arrested after officials found one of them selling marijuana edibles at a local church event.

The edibles included marijuana-infused “cereal treats, brownies, and puddings.” the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team said in a statement.